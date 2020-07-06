All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

Location

4307 Minnehaha Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Available 06/01/20 Duplex In Longfellow Neighborhood 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 258029

Side by Side duplex in Longfellow Neighborhood. 1 bedroom 1 bath. New furnace. Hardwood Floors. Water is paid. Parking pad available in back. Showings Begin May 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258029
Property Id 258029

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5705299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Minnehaha Ave have any available units?
4307 Minnehaha Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Minnehaha Ave have?
Some of 4307 Minnehaha Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Minnehaha Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Minnehaha Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Minnehaha Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 Minnehaha Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4307 Minnehaha Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Minnehaha Ave offers parking.
Does 4307 Minnehaha Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 Minnehaha Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Minnehaha Ave have a pool?
No, 4307 Minnehaha Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Minnehaha Ave have accessible units?
No, 4307 Minnehaha Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Minnehaha Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 Minnehaha Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

