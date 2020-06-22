All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

4242 Girard Ave N

4242 North Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4242 North Girard Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 9-5-2020. Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home! Hardwood and tiles floors throughout. Large master bedroom with 1/2 bath on upper level. Great living room, formal dining room, and kitchen space. Sliding rear door that leads to the backyard deck. Fenced yard. 1 stall garage. Located on a nice, quiet street with easy access to the highways.

Rental Criteria- No heavy criminal or UDs/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), monthly income at least 3x the rent amount. Application fee 45.00 per adult. Sorry, this home does not currently qualify for housing subsidiary or Section 8 programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 Girard Ave N have any available units?
4242 Girard Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4242 Girard Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4242 Girard Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 Girard Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4242 Girard Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4242 Girard Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4242 Girard Ave N offers parking.
Does 4242 Girard Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 Girard Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 Girard Ave N have a pool?
No, 4242 Girard Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4242 Girard Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4242 Girard Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 Girard Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4242 Girard Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4242 Girard Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4242 Girard Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
