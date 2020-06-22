4242 Girard Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 9-5-2020. Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home! Hardwood and tiles floors throughout. Large master bedroom with 1/2 bath on upper level. Great living room, formal dining room, and kitchen space. Sliding rear door that leads to the backyard deck. Fenced yard. 1 stall garage. Located on a nice, quiet street with easy access to the highways.



Rental Criteria- No heavy criminal or UDs/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), monthly income at least 3x the rent amount. Application fee 45.00 per adult. Sorry, this home does not currently qualify for housing subsidiary or Section 8 programs.