4236 Emerson Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4236 Emerson Avenue North

4236 Emerson Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Emerson Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the Old World Charm of original woodwork & beautiful hardwood floors. Lots of cupboard space makes for a very functional kitchen. This unit has a large fenced in backyard(shared), as well as a one car detached garage. Minutes from Webber Park!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Telephone, Water & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available 11/5/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Emerson Avenue North have any available units?
4236 Emerson Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Emerson Avenue North have?
Some of 4236 Emerson Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Emerson Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Emerson Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Emerson Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Emerson Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Emerson Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Emerson Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4236 Emerson Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Emerson Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Emerson Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4236 Emerson Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Emerson Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4236 Emerson Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Emerson Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Emerson Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

