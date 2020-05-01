4236 Emerson Avenue North

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy the Old World Charm of original woodwork & beautiful hardwood floors. Lots of cupboard space makes for a very functional kitchen. This unit has a large fenced in backyard(shared), as well as a one car detached garage. Minutes from Webber Park!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Telephone, Water & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available 11/5/18

Contact us to schedule a showing.