All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 416 11th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
416 11th Ave SE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
416 11th Ave SE
416 Southeast 11th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
416 Southeast 11th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dinkytown
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
416 11th Ave SE - Room #1-10 Available 09/03/21 -
(RLNE5636148)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 11th Ave SE have any available units?
416 11th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 416 11th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
416 11th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 11th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 11th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 416 11th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 416 11th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 416 11th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 11th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 11th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 416 11th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 416 11th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 416 11th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 416 11th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 11th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 11th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 11th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
