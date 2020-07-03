All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4153 Chicago Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:46 PM

4153 Chicago Avenue

4153 Chicago Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4153 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit is available now and ready for move in. The unit is on the ground level of a 5 unit apartment.

The unit available is a lower level basement unit and will be available now. There is no parking space with this unit so it would be perfect for someone who bikes or needs to be on the bus line. The bus stop is across the street

Laundry is coin operated and shared with 5 units total.

Pets are with positive rental reference and credit score.

Application is required by everyone over 18, its $50 per person.

It is based on Income (3x the rent), credit, rental & work history and we do a full criminal check.

Thanks

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $795, Available 6/28/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4153 Chicago Avenue have any available units?
4153 Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4153 Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4153 Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4153 Chicago Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4153 Chicago Avenue offer parking?
No, 4153 Chicago Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4153 Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4153 Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 4153 Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4153 Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4153 Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4153 Chicago Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4153 Chicago Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4153 Chicago Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

