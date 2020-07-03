4153 Chicago Avenue

Amenities

This unit is available now and ready for move in. The unit is on the ground level of a 5 unit apartment.



The unit available is a lower level basement unit and will be available now. There is no parking space with this unit so it would be perfect for someone who bikes or needs to be on the bus line. The bus stop is across the street



Laundry is coin operated and shared with 5 units total.



Pets are with positive rental reference and credit score.



Application is required by everyone over 18, its $50 per person.



It is based on Income (3x the rent), credit, rental & work history and we do a full criminal check.



Thanks



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $795, Available 6/28/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.