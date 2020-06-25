4150 Zenith Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking playground cats allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a72f2a053 ---- Stately Tudor on 1.5 corner lot is located kitty corner from Linden Hills Park, multiple baseball/softball fields, tennis courts, and a playground. This 1920\'s Tudor boasts hardwood floors throughout the spacious main floor dining room, living room, and 4 seasons sun room sun room. Eat in kitchen includes granite counter tops, and dishwasher. Half bath also on main level. Charming second floor also boasts hardwoods throughout, as well as 4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and one half bath tucked in between two bedrooms. Upper level contains a modern master bedroom/bathroom that features skylights and tons of custom woodwork, a walk in closet two large closets. Downstairs contains a very nice \"bonus room\" for kids to play, or watch movies as a family. Washer and dryer in basement some extra storage space Patio space in fenced in back yard, two car garage is compromised by a tree somewhat blocking one of the garage stalls. Outstanding location, short walk to \"downtown\" Linden Hills shops and restaurants, or a short drive to Uptown. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, cats, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.