Minneapolis, MN
4150 Zenith Avenue S
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

4150 Zenith Avenue S

4150 Zenith Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4150 Zenith Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a72f2a053 ---- Stately Tudor on 1.5 corner lot is located kitty corner from Linden Hills Park, multiple baseball/softball fields, tennis courts, and a playground. This 1920\'s Tudor boasts hardwood floors throughout the spacious main floor dining room, living room, and 4 seasons sun room sun room. Eat in kitchen includes granite counter tops, and dishwasher. Half bath also on main level. Charming second floor also boasts hardwoods throughout, as well as 4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and one half bath tucked in between two bedrooms. Upper level contains a modern master bedroom/bathroom that features skylights and tons of custom woodwork, a walk in closet two large closets. Downstairs contains a very nice \"bonus room\" for kids to play, or watch movies as a family. Washer and dryer in basement some extra storage space Patio space in fenced in back yard, two car garage is compromised by a tree somewhat blocking one of the garage stalls. Outstanding location, short walk to \"downtown\" Linden Hills shops and restaurants, or a short drive to Uptown. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, cats, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Zenith Avenue S have any available units?
4150 Zenith Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Zenith Avenue S have?
Some of 4150 Zenith Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Zenith Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Zenith Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Zenith Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Zenith Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Zenith Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Zenith Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4150 Zenith Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 Zenith Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Zenith Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4150 Zenith Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Zenith Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4150 Zenith Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Zenith Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Zenith Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
