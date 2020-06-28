415 N 1st Street

Amenities
Newly remodeled luxury penthouse in the heart of North Loop. Granite
countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, exposed ductwork, wine
fridge. High ceilings and oversized windows with exceptional views. Building
amenities include a community room, 24-hour fitness center, business center,
yoga studio, sauna, rooftop with outdoor kitchen and gas grill,2 reserved
heated parking spaces included, and concierge services. Rent includes heat,
central air, and trash. $10 monthly water fee.