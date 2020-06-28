All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

415 N 1st Street

415 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
sauna
yoga
Newly remodeled luxury penthouse in the heart of North Loop. Granite
countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, exposed ductwork, wine
fridge. High ceilings and oversized windows with exceptional views. Building
amenities include a community room, 24-hour fitness center, business center,
yoga studio, sauna, rooftop with outdoor kitchen and gas grill,2 reserved
heated parking spaces included, and concierge services. Rent includes heat,
central air, and trash. $10 monthly water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 N 1st Street have any available units?
415 N 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 N 1st Street have?
Some of 415 N 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 N 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 415 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 N 1st Street offers parking.
Does 415 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 N 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 415 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 415 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 N 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
