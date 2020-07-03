All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM

4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6

4134 North Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4134 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Very nice 1br/1bath apartment in North Minneapolis! This nice quiet 6 unit building sits on Fremont Ave N near N 42nd Ave. Great location- Near Fremont Market Inc, Webber Park, Folwell Park, and Camden Farmers Market!
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 - $795
Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots..
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Parking lot in back.
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC. -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 have any available units?
4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 have?
Some of 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 offers parking.
Does 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 have a pool?
No, 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 have accessible units?
No, 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

