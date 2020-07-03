4134 Fremont Avenue North - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Very nice 1br/1bath apartment in North Minneapolis! This nice quiet 6 unit building sits on Fremont Ave N near N 42nd Ave. Great location- Near Fremont Market Inc, Webber Park, Folwell Park, and Camden Farmers Market!

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 - $795

Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots..

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Parking lot in back.

Laundry: Onsite Laundry.

Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC. -