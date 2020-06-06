All apartments in Minneapolis
408 N 1st Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

408 N 1st Street

408 North 1st Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

408 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Featuring almost 2000sf of living space, this Lindsay Lofts 1BR plus den is the best value for the size in all of the North Loop! Finishes included hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, kitchen island, fireplace, large master suite with built in closets, balcony, large den, and tons of storage in unit. Located in the residential area of the North Loop neighborhood just 1 block from West River Parkway and Mississippi River, 5 blocks to Target Field and Light Rail Station, and easy access to the highway system; Lindsay Lofts is a quiet, yet walkable location for downtown residences!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N 1st Street have any available units?
408 N 1st Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 N 1st Street have?
Some of 408 N 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 N 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 408 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 408 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 408 N 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 408 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 N 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 408 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 408 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 N 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
