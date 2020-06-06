408 N 1st Street

Amenities

Featuring almost 2000sf of living space, this Lindsay Lofts 1BR plus den is the best value for the size in all of the North Loop! Finishes included hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, kitchen island, fireplace, large master suite with built in closets, balcony, large den, and tons of storage in unit. Located in the residential area of the North Loop neighborhood just 1 block from West River Parkway and Mississippi River, 5 blocks to Target Field and Light Rail Station, and easy access to the highway system; Lindsay Lofts is a quiet, yet walkable location for downtown residences!