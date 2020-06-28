All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4043 Lyndale Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4043 Lyndale Avenue N
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

4043 Lyndale Avenue N

4043 North Lyndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4043 North Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 4 bedroom with a 2 car garage. Full bath and two bedrooms on main. Living room formal dining room with buffet, updated kitchen. Lower level unfinished with laundry. Upper level has loft and two bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 Lyndale Avenue N have any available units?
4043 Lyndale Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 Lyndale Avenue N have?
Some of 4043 Lyndale Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 Lyndale Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4043 Lyndale Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 Lyndale Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 4043 Lyndale Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4043 Lyndale Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 4043 Lyndale Avenue N offers parking.
Does 4043 Lyndale Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4043 Lyndale Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 Lyndale Avenue N have a pool?
No, 4043 Lyndale Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 4043 Lyndale Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4043 Lyndale Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 Lyndale Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4043 Lyndale Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University