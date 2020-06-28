4043 North Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Webber - Camden
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 4 bedroom with a 2 car garage. Full bath and two bedrooms on main. Living room formal dining room with buffet, updated kitchen. Lower level unfinished with laundry. Upper level has loft and two bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4043 Lyndale Avenue N have any available units?
4043 Lyndale Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.