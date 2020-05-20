All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 24 2019 at 3:17 PM

4042 Clinton Ave

4042 Clinton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4042 Clinton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Bryant

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bed and 1 bath located in Mpls is available now!! Home features 1050 sq ft with, off street parking, laundry! Note - no A/C! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1495) (Security Deposit: $1495) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To get more information about this property. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 Clinton Ave have any available units?
4042 Clinton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4042 Clinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4042 Clinton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 Clinton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4042 Clinton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4042 Clinton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4042 Clinton Ave offers parking.
Does 4042 Clinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 Clinton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 Clinton Ave have a pool?
No, 4042 Clinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4042 Clinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4042 Clinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 Clinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4042 Clinton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4042 Clinton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4042 Clinton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

