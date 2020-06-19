All apartments in Minneapolis
3947 1st Ave - 5

3947 1st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3947 1st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pet Friendly-2 Bed with Free Heat-Minneapolis! Garage available for additional $100/mo-ask if interested!

Check out this freshly painted unit, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, and counter tops. Also has refinished hardwood floors; newer bathroom vanity, lighting, shower and subway tiles. Unit is pet friendly! Coin op laundry in basement.

***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***

Available for immediate occupancy
Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
Max occupancy limit of 3
No felonies within seven years of application date
No late payments within the last three years of application date
No evictions within three years of application date 
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by owner= Heat/snow/lawn care
Utilities paid by tenant= Cooking gas/elec, 20% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill and any optional utility
Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed.
Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.
1 dog for extra $35/month pet rent or 1 Cat extra $30/month.
All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Garage available for additional $100/mo-ask if interested!

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/1a70c6f083

For a virtual showing click the link below:

https://youtu.be/tMemjAd-qXY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

