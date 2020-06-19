3947 1st Ave - 5

Amenities

Pet Friendly-2 Bed with Free Heat-Minneapolis! Garage available for additional $100/mo-ask if interested!



Check out this freshly painted unit, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, and counter tops. Also has refinished hardwood floors; newer bathroom vanity, lighting, shower and subway tiles. Unit is pet friendly! Coin op laundry in basement.



***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***



Available for immediate occupancy

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply

Max occupancy limit of 3

No felonies within seven years of application date

No late payments within the last three years of application date

No evictions within three years of application date

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Electronic payment required

Utilities paid by owner= Heat/snow/lawn care

Utilities paid by tenant= Cooking gas/elec, 20% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill and any optional utility

Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed.

Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.

1 dog for extra $35/month pet rent or 1 Cat extra $30/month.

All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Garage available for additional $100/mo-ask if interested!



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/1a70c6f083



For a virtual showing click the link below:



https://youtu.be/tMemjAd-qXY