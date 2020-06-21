All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3916 Sheridan Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3916 Sheridan Avenue South
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 PM

3916 Sheridan Avenue South

3916 Sheridan Avenue South · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1879300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3916 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Duplex in Linden Hills! REMODELED, very well kept, very clean. BLOCKS AWAY FROM LAKE HARRIET and LAKE BDE MAKA SKA! READ BY 7/2. Guaranteed to be rented fast! Off street and detached garage parking fitting for 2-3 cars if needed. Shares basement with the other unit. Non-refundable pet deposit of $200 for up to two cats or $300 for up to two dogs less than 30lbs each. Heating/a/c. Full appliances. Small balcony in the back. Just 1 mile away from Southwest Senior Highschool.

WARNING: Application fee of $45 is non-refundable regardless of outcome so please make sure you fully agree with this.

Please email us at office@mnpmc.com to schedule showings or call us at 612-315-6118.

PETS: Pets acceptable up to two cats (9lbs limit/cat) with $200 non-refundable deposit and up to two dogs (35lbs/dog) with $300 non-refundable deposit.

MAINTENANCE: some wear/tear repairs are in the works so please excuse any mess.

UTILITIES: Electricity included; tenant pays all other utilities (gas, water, trash).

SECTION 8: This property does not qualify for housing vouchers.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Sheridan Avenue South have any available units?
3916 Sheridan Avenue South has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Sheridan Avenue South have?
Some of 3916 Sheridan Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Sheridan Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Sheridan Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Sheridan Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3916 Sheridan Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3916 Sheridan Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3916 Sheridan Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 3916 Sheridan Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Sheridan Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Sheridan Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3916 Sheridan Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Sheridan Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3916 Sheridan Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Sheridan Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Sheridan Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3916 Sheridan Avenue South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity