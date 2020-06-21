3916 Sheridan Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful Duplex in Linden Hills! REMODELED, very well kept, very clean. BLOCKS AWAY FROM LAKE HARRIET and LAKE BDE MAKA SKA! READ BY 7/2. Guaranteed to be rented fast! Off street and detached garage parking fitting for 2-3 cars if needed. Shares basement with the other unit. Non-refundable pet deposit of $200 for up to two cats or $300 for up to two dogs less than 30lbs each. Heating/a/c. Full appliances. Small balcony in the back. Just 1 mile away from Southwest Senior Highschool.



WARNING: Application fee of $45 is non-refundable regardless of outcome so please make sure you fully agree with this.



Please email us at office@mnpmc.com to schedule showings or call us at 612-315-6118.



PETS: Pets acceptable up to two cats (9lbs limit/cat) with $200 non-refundable deposit and up to two dogs (35lbs/dog) with $300 non-refundable deposit.



MAINTENANCE: some wear/tear repairs are in the works so please excuse any mess.



UTILITIES: Electricity included; tenant pays all other utilities (gas, water, trash).



SECTION 8: This property does not qualify for housing vouchers.

Contact us to schedule a showing.