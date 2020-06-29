3912 Thomas Avenue N

Amenities

Huge first floor unit in quad-plex features an open floor plan and hardwoods throughout large main floor living room, kitchen, and bedroom with a full bath located steps away.



Basement makes this unit a must see! There is another family/recreation room in the basement, to go along with two very nice bedrooms, a bathroom, dining counter area, and sink.



Tenant is responsible for electricity and heat used for cooking/hot water. One off street parking spot included.



Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No Section 8, pets, or smoking.



