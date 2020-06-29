All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

3912 Thomas Avenue N

3912 Thomas Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Thomas Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/187ed6601c ----
Huge first floor unit in quad-plex features an open floor plan and hardwoods throughout large main floor living room, kitchen, and bedroom with a full bath located steps away.

Basement makes this unit a must see! There is another family/recreation room in the basement, to go along with two very nice bedrooms, a bathroom, dining counter area, and sink.

Tenant is responsible for electricity and heat used for cooking/hot water. One off street parking spot included.

Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No Section 8, pets, or smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Thomas Avenue N have any available units?
3912 Thomas Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3912 Thomas Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Thomas Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Thomas Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 Thomas Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3912 Thomas Avenue N offer parking?
No, 3912 Thomas Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 3912 Thomas Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Thomas Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Thomas Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3912 Thomas Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Thomas Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3912 Thomas Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Thomas Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 Thomas Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3912 Thomas Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3912 Thomas Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

