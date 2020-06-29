Rent Calculator
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3850 Bryant Avenue North
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3850 Bryant Avenue North
3850 North Bryant Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3850 North Bryant Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-
(RLNE5176073)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3850 Bryant Avenue North have any available units?
3850 Bryant Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3850 Bryant Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Bryant Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 Bryant Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3850 Bryant Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3850 Bryant Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3850 Bryant Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3850 Bryant Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 Bryant Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 Bryant Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3850 Bryant Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3850 Bryant Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3850 Bryant Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 Bryant Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3850 Bryant Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3850 Bryant Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3850 Bryant Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
