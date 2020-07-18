All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

3845 Nicollet Avenue - 2

3845 Nicollet Avenue South · (612) 499-1294
Location

3845 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available for move-in between 8/1 - 8/15.

Beautifully maintained upper unit in a duplex. Fresh paint, newly finished hardwood floors, gas range, dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances are just a few of the highlights of this unit. 1 garage parking stall included in rent and shared laundry in the building. Easily walk to coffee, award-winning restaurants, and nearby grocery.

Ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit
- No evictions
- No felonies
- 3x rent for monthly income

Contact Jack at (612) 799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to set up a showing today. Need 24+ hours notice to schedule since it is occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

