Last updated March 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

3835 Bryant Avenue North

3835 North Bryant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3835 North Bryant Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a great fenced in yard! This property features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an enclosed front porch, hardwood floors, central air, a one car detached garage, and an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8QRZZfirhM&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 4/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

