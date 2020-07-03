Rent Calculator
Minneapolis, MN
/
3826 21st Ave S
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 21
3826 21st Ave S
3826 21st Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
3826 21st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish
in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
furnished
carpet
range
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 South Minneapolis Bungalow - Property Id: 159736
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159736p
Property Id 159736
(RLNE5176341)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Does 3826 21st Ave S have any available units?
3826 21st Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3826 21st Ave S have?
Some of 3826 21st Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3826 21st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3826 21st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 21st Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 21st Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3826 21st Ave S offer parking?
No, 3826 21st Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3826 21st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 21st Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 21st Ave S have a pool?
No, 3826 21st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3826 21st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3826 21st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 21st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 21st Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
