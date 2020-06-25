Rent Calculator
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3815 2nd Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3815 2nd Avenue South
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3815 2nd Avenue South
3815 2nd Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3815 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Bryant
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home is currently being prepared for a future valued HavenBrook resident and is available now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3815 2nd Avenue South have any available units?
3815 2nd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3815 2nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3815 2nd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 2nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 3815 2nd Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3815 2nd Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3815 2nd Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3815 2nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 2nd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 2nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3815 2nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3815 2nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3815 2nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 2nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 2nd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 2nd Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 2nd Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
