Charming 2 Bedroom Duplex in Linden Hills!! One block from Lake Calhoun!! - Charming 2br 1 ba duplex in highly desired Linden Hills. Just a block from Lake Calhoun!! Ideally located only a few minutes from Uptown and Downtown. Home is cozy and well maintained! This listing is for the rear unit (3814). For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145



