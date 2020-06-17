3802 Longfellow Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5abe7608f ---- Awesome Commercial Space- Minneapolis! Charming commercial space located on corner of 38th and Longfellow. Just 1 block from Sibley Park and in between Powderhorn and Hiawatha Lake. Close to lots of restaurants and entertainment options for great exposure and convenience! Unit comes with Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas Don't miss this space! Applicant must have viewed property in person in order to apply Min. credit score=620 Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by owner=Gas/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn care Utilities paid by tenant=Electric Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/a5abe7608f