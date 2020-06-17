All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3802 Longfellow Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3802 Longfellow Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3802 Longfellow Ave

3802 Longfellow Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3802 Longfellow Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5abe7608f ---- Awesome Commercial Space- Minneapolis! Charming commercial space located on corner of 38th and Longfellow. Just 1 block from Sibley Park and in between Powderhorn and Hiawatha Lake. Close to lots of restaurants and entertainment options for great exposure and convenience! Unit comes with Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas Don't miss this space! Applicant must have viewed property in person in order to apply Min. credit score=620 Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by owner=Gas/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn care Utilities paid by tenant=Electric Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/a5abe7608f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have any available units?
3802 Longfellow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3802 Longfellow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Longfellow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Longfellow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave offer parking?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have a pool?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have accessible units?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3802 Longfellow Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University