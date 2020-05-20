3802 Longfellow Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5abe7608f ---- Charming commercial space located on corner of 38th and Longfellow. Just 1 block from Sibley Park and in between Powderhorn and Hiawatha Lake. Close to lots of restaurants and entertainment options! Don't miss this space! Applicant must have viewed property in person in order to apply Min. credit score=680 No felonies or previous evictions Household rent to income ratio=30% Security deposit is=1 month's rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by owner=Gas/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn care Utilities paid by tenant=Electric 1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/a5abe7608f