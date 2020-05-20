All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 8 2019

3802 Longfellow Ave

3802 Longfellow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Longfellow Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5abe7608f ---- Charming commercial space located on corner of 38th and Longfellow. Just 1 block from Sibley Park and in between Powderhorn and Hiawatha Lake. Close to lots of restaurants and entertainment options! Don't miss this space! Applicant must have viewed property in person in order to apply Min. credit score=680 No felonies or previous evictions Household rent to income ratio=30% Security deposit is=1 month's rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by owner=Gas/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn care Utilities paid by tenant=Electric 1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/a5abe7608f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have any available units?
3802 Longfellow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3802 Longfellow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Longfellow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Longfellow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 Longfellow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave offer parking?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have a pool?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have accessible units?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 Longfellow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3802 Longfellow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
