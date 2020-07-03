All apartments in Minneapolis
3802 17th Ave S

3802 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3802 17th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
South Minneapolis Upper Level Duplex, Very Spacious, New Carpet, Avail Oct/Nov - This unit is available now and ready for move in. It has all new carpet and is in excellent condition.

The unit is very spacious and the pictures were just taken. The unit has a dishwasher and large kitchen nook.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Lawn and Snow are shared with the lower neighbor.

Laundry in Basement $1.00 for washer, free dryer.

Street Parking only, lower tenant has garage.

Sorry No Dogs. (Cat Deposit $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5240507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 17th Ave S have any available units?
3802 17th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 17th Ave S have?
Some of 3802 17th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 17th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3802 17th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 17th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 17th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3802 17th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3802 17th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3802 17th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3802 17th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 17th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3802 17th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3802 17th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3802 17th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 17th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 17th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

