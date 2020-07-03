3802 17th Ave S

Amenities

South Minneapolis Upper Level Duplex, Very Spacious, New Carpet, Avail Oct/Nov - This unit is available now and ready for move in. It has all new carpet and is in excellent condition.



The unit is very spacious and the pictures were just taken. The unit has a dishwasher and large kitchen nook.



Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Lawn and Snow are shared with the lower neighbor.



Laundry in Basement $1.00 for washer, free dryer.



Street Parking only, lower tenant has garage.



Sorry No Dogs. (Cat Deposit $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



