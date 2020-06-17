All apartments in Minneapolis
3715 Oakland Ave S #10
3715 Oakland Ave S #10

3715 Oakland Avenue South · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3715 Oakland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 2

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Remodeled kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher! Great location with easy freeway access, close to Downtown Minneapolis and Uptown, city bus line. Diamond Lake Park, Todd Park, and Solomon Park are within walking distance, including many shops and restaurants.
Pet Policy: No Dog. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.
Screening criteria: Standard
Parking: Parking lot.
Laundry: on-site credit card-op Laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, oven/range.
2nd (top)
Tenants pay their own electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 have any available units?
3715 Oakland Ave S #10 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 have?
Some of 3715 Oakland Ave S #10's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Oakland Ave S #10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 does offer parking.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 have a pool?
No, 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 have accessible units?
No, 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 Oakland Ave S #10 has units with dishwashers.
