3715 Oakland Ave S #10

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Remodeled kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher! Great location with easy freeway access, close to Downtown Minneapolis and Uptown, city bus line. Diamond Lake Park, Todd Park, and Solomon Park are within walking distance, including many shops and restaurants.

Pet Policy: No Dog. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.

Screening criteria: Standard

Parking: Parking lot.

Laundry: on-site credit card-op Laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, oven/range.

2nd (top)

Tenants pay their own electric