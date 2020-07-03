All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

3715 Oakland Ave S

3715 Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Oakland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7232b46094 ---- Nice 2 bedroom unit in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Call us! 1010First Floor. Great 2 bedroom available in a nice and quiet 10 unit building in an awesome location! Pet Policy: No Dog. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots. Additional screening criteria: Standard Parking: Parking lot. Laundry: on-site credit card-op Laundry. Appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, oven/range, dish washer, hardwood floors. Tenants pay their own electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Oakland Ave S have any available units?
3715 Oakland Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Oakland Ave S have?
Some of 3715 Oakland Ave S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Oakland Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Oakland Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Oakland Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Oakland Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Oakland Ave S offers parking.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Oakland Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S have a pool?
No, 3715 Oakland Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3715 Oakland Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Oakland Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 Oakland Ave S has units with dishwashers.

