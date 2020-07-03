3715 Oakland Ave S

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7232b46094 ---- Nice 2 bedroom unit in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Call us! 1010First Floor. Great 2 bedroom available in a nice and quiet 10 unit building in an awesome location! Pet Policy: No Dog. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots. Additional screening criteria: Standard Parking: Parking lot. Laundry: on-site credit card-op Laundry. Appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, oven/range, dish washer, hardwood floors. Tenants pay their own electric.