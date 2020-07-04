3711 Logan Avenue North

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow style home with large fenced in backyard! This home features central air, hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and a detached one car garage! Two of the bedrooms are on the main level and the third bedroom is upstairs for extra privacy!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants 6: Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.