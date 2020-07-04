All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3711 Logan Avenue North

3711 Logan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Logan Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow style home with large fenced in backyard! This home features central air, hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and a detached one car garage! Two of the bedrooms are on the main level and the third bedroom is upstairs for extra privacy!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants 6: Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Logan Avenue North have any available units?
3711 Logan Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Logan Avenue North have?
Some of 3711 Logan Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Logan Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Logan Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Logan Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Logan Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Logan Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Logan Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3711 Logan Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Logan Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Logan Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3711 Logan Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Logan Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3711 Logan Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Logan Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 Logan Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

