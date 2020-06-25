Rent Calculator
3647 Snelling Avenue
3647 Snelling Avenue
3647 Snelling Avenue
Location
3647 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Longfellow Neighborhood - 2 bedroom home for rent in Longfellow Neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout, recent updates to bathroom and kitchen. Great backyard.
(RLNE4820759)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3647 Snelling Avenue have any available units?
3647 Snelling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3647 Snelling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3647 Snelling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 Snelling Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3647 Snelling Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3647 Snelling Avenue offer parking?
No, 3647 Snelling Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3647 Snelling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3647 Snelling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 Snelling Avenue have a pool?
No, 3647 Snelling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3647 Snelling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3647 Snelling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 Snelling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3647 Snelling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3647 Snelling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3647 Snelling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
