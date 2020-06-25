All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 15 2019 at 5:09 AM

3646 18th Avenue South

3646 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3646 18th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Huge 1 bed / 1 bath main level apartment, available now. Highlights of this unit include private laundry, a large full bathroom, and a quiet private front porch. Located just a few blocks from Powderhorn Lake and the famous Matt's Bar.

Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.

Pets not allowed.

Ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for combined income
- No felonies
- No evictions

Available now for a 9-month lease to the end of August or longer.

Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.
Triplex building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 18th Avenue South have any available units?
3646 18th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3646 18th Avenue South have?
Some of 3646 18th Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 18th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3646 18th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 18th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 3646 18th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3646 18th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3646 18th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3646 18th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3646 18th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 18th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3646 18th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3646 18th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3646 18th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 18th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 18th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

