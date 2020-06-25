3646 18th Avenue South

Amenities

Huge 1 bed / 1 bath main level apartment, available now. Highlights of this unit include private laundry, a large full bathroom, and a quiet private front porch. Located just a few blocks from Powderhorn Lake and the famous Matt's Bar.



Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.



Pets not allowed.



Ideal applicant:

- 600+ credit score

- 3x monthly rent for combined income

- No felonies

- No evictions



Available now for a 9-month lease to the end of August or longer.



Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.

Triplex building.