3636 Cedar Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom Duplex **$500 Credit with a January Lease Signing & Move In**



Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a convenient South Minneapolis location near shopping, entertainment & transportation. This turn-of-the century apartment features hardwood floors, original woodwork, on-site laundry, a one car detached garage, and a great backyard.



Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 3. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now

