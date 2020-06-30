All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 PM

3636 Cedar Avenue South

3636 Cedar Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Duplex **$500 Credit with a January Lease Signing & Move In**

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a convenient South Minneapolis location near shopping, entertainment & transportation. This turn-of-the century apartment features hardwood floors, original woodwork, on-site laundry, a one car detached garage, and a great backyard.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BHNoKN7bs4&feature=youtu.be

Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 3. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Cedar Avenue South have any available units?
3636 Cedar Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Cedar Avenue South have?
Some of 3636 Cedar Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Cedar Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Cedar Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Cedar Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Cedar Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Cedar Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Cedar Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3636 Cedar Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Cedar Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Cedar Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3636 Cedar Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Cedar Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3636 Cedar Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Cedar Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Cedar Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

