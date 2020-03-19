3634 Harriet Avenue

Amenities

Free Laundry & 2 Parking Spaces Included in Rent-Lake Calhoun!



Don't miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 1 bath unit just blocks away from miles of hiking trails, biking paths, and picturesque parks around Lake Bde Mka Ska, Lake Harriet, and Lake of the Isles.t

This spacious and sun-filled upper level unit is located in the Kingfield neighborhood.

This unit has 3 large bedrooms and an open floor plan connecting the living, dining, and sunroom.



Tired of paying for your laundry in your own building?

No more hoarding quarters when residing at this property!

Laundry is included in your rent!



With a host of other amenities, including 2 parking spaces, and a recently updated kitchen and bathroom. The renovated kitchen also features a dishwasher and newer cabinetry.



Request a showing today and live in a property worth bragging to your friends about!