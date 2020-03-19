All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3634 Harriet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3634 Harriet Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:28 PM

3634 Harriet Avenue

3634 Harriet Avenue South · (612) 600-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3634 Harriet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Free Laundry & 2 Parking Spaces Included in Rent-Lake Calhoun!

Don't miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 1 bath unit just blocks away from miles of hiking trails, biking paths, and picturesque parks around Lake Bde Mka Ska, Lake Harriet, and Lake of the Isles.t
This spacious and sun-filled upper level unit is located in the Kingfield neighborhood.
This unit has 3 large bedrooms and an open floor plan connecting the living, dining, and sunroom.

Tired of paying for your laundry in your own building?
No more hoarding quarters when residing at this property!
Laundry is included in your rent!

With a host of other amenities, including 2 parking spaces, and a recently updated kitchen and bathroom. The renovated kitchen also features a dishwasher and newer cabinetry.

Request a showing today and live in a property worth bragging to your friends about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Harriet Avenue have any available units?
3634 Harriet Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3634 Harriet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Harriet Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Harriet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Harriet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3634 Harriet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3634 Harriet Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3634 Harriet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Harriet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Harriet Avenue have a pool?
No, 3634 Harriet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Harriet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3634 Harriet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Harriet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 Harriet Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Harriet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 Harriet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3634 Harriet Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity