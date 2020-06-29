3631 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Folwell
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Quaint 1-bedroom Cottage $750/mo, $0.00 security deposit. Heat, gas, Electric, and Water are included. Call Shawyn at 612-221-9597. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3631 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
3631 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.