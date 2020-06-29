All apartments in Minneapolis
3631 Fremont Ave N
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

3631 Fremont Ave N

3631 North Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3631 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Quaint 1-bedroom Cottage $750/mo, $0.00 security deposit. Heat, gas, Electric, and Water are included. Call Shawyn at 612-221-9597. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
3631 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3631 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3631 Fremont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3631 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
No, 3631 Fremont Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3631 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 Fremont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 3631 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3631 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3631 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3631 Fremont Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3631 Fremont Ave N has units with air conditioning.

