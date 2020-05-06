Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3626 4th Street North
3626 North 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3626 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3626 4th Street North Available 07/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4718632)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3626 4th Street North have any available units?
3626 4th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3626 4th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
3626 4th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 4th Street North pet-friendly?
No, 3626 4th Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3626 4th Street North offer parking?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 3626 4th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 4th Street North have a pool?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 3626 4th Street North have accessible units?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 4th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 4th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
