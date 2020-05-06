All apartments in Minneapolis
3626 4th Street North

3626 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3626 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3626 4th Street North Available 07/01/19 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 4th Street North have any available units?
3626 4th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3626 4th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
3626 4th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 4th Street North pet-friendly?
No, 3626 4th Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3626 4th Street North offer parking?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 3626 4th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 4th Street North have a pool?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 3626 4th Street North have accessible units?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 4th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 4th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 4th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.

