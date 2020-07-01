Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3621 Oliver Ave N Available 12/01/19 Large 4-Bedroom Home Available NOW! - Open floor plan with large kitchen and dinning room area

Renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops

Will include new flooring throughout

Master suite with private bath, plus 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs with one bedroom downstairs

Half-bath located on main floor

Laundry located on lower level

Approx 2,000 finished square feet

Attached 2-car garage with opener

Optional security system pre-installed

Available NOW!

Tenant is responsible for utilities along with yard care and snow removal



(RLNE4399440)