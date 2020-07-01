All apartments in Minneapolis
3621 Oliver Ave N

3621 North Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3621 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3621 Oliver Ave N Available 12/01/19 Large 4-Bedroom Home Available NOW! - Open floor plan with large kitchen and dinning room area
Renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops
Will include new flooring throughout
Master suite with private bath, plus 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs with one bedroom downstairs
Half-bath located on main floor
Laundry located on lower level
Approx 2,000 finished square feet
Attached 2-car garage with opener
Optional security system pre-installed
Available NOW!
Tenant is responsible for utilities along with yard care and snow removal

(RLNE4399440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Oliver Ave N have any available units?
3621 Oliver Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3621 Oliver Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Oliver Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Oliver Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Oliver Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3621 Oliver Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Oliver Ave N offers parking.
Does 3621 Oliver Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Oliver Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Oliver Ave N have a pool?
No, 3621 Oliver Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Oliver Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3621 Oliver Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Oliver Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Oliver Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 Oliver Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 Oliver Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

