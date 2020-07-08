All apartments in Minneapolis
3621 Logan Ave N
3621 Logan Ave N

3621 North Logan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3621 North Logan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 4 BR + den 3 level split home built in 1996. This home features hardwood, dishwasher, 3 BR's on one level, double sinks in one BA, central air, and 2 stall attached garage. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Logan Ave N have any available units?
3621 Logan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Logan Ave N have?
Some of 3621 Logan Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Logan Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Logan Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Logan Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Logan Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Logan Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Logan Ave N offers parking.
Does 3621 Logan Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 Logan Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Logan Ave N have a pool?
No, 3621 Logan Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Logan Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3621 Logan Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Logan Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Logan Ave N has units with dishwashers.

