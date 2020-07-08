3621 North Logan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Folwell
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 4 BR + den 3 level split home built in 1996. This home features hardwood, dishwasher, 3 BR's on one level, double sinks in one BA, central air, and 2 stall attached garage. Call for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3621 Logan Ave N have any available units?
3621 Logan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.