3621 Logan Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 4 BR + den 3 level split home built in 1996. This home features hardwood, dishwasher, 3 BR's on one level, double sinks in one BA, central air, and 2 stall attached garage. Call for more information.