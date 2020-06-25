All apartments in Minneapolis
3619 Girard Avenue North

3619 Girard Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3619 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Full house next to great park - Full house and yard in nice neighborhood.
Hardwood floors, open and spacious
Clean and homey feel.
1 block from a park and walking distance to Mississippi River!
Schools near by and

(RLNE5063128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Girard Avenue North have any available units?
3619 Girard Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3619 Girard Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Girard Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Girard Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3619 Girard Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3619 Girard Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Girard Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3619 Girard Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Girard Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Girard Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3619 Girard Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Girard Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3619 Girard Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Girard Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Girard Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3619 Girard Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3619 Girard Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
