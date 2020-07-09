All apartments in Minneapolis
May 12 2020

3617 12th Ave South - 3

3617 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3617 12th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Large second floor 2 bedroom apartment in smaller, 4 plex style building. This spacious apartment features gleaming hardwood floors throughout, many windows with an abundance of natural light. Coin-operated laundry is located in the lower part of the building. There is one parking spot that comes with this apartment and on-street parking is also available without a permit.

Lease Terms:
12 months or longer. Small pets under 30 pounds accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Watch a virtual video your here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahw-G2NNJGY

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Four-unit apartment building near the heart of downtown.

Coin-operated common laundry is located in the basement.

Additional storage lockers in basement are available for rent for $25 per month.

There is one designated parking spot that comes with this apartment in the alley and on-street parking is also available. Front and back entrances to unit.

Close to shopping, schools, public transportation, parks and highway access.

Limit 1 pet under 75 pounds. $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Application fee is $55. Apply online at www.mauzyproperties.com.

Criteria:
Prefer 600+ credit score
No evictions, judgements or felonies in last 7 years.
Credit and background check required on all adults.
NOTE: Monthly gross income requirement must be $3,825 or more regardless of source(s) of income. Minimum 1-year lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 12th Ave South - 3 have any available units?
3617 12th Ave South - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 12th Ave South - 3 have?
Some of 3617 12th Ave South - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 12th Ave South - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3617 12th Ave South - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 12th Ave South - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 12th Ave South - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3617 12th Ave South - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3617 12th Ave South - 3 offers parking.
Does 3617 12th Ave South - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 12th Ave South - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 12th Ave South - 3 have a pool?
No, 3617 12th Ave South - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3617 12th Ave South - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3617 12th Ave South - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 12th Ave South - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 12th Ave South - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
