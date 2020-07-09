3617 12th Ave South - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Large second floor 2 bedroom apartment in smaller, 4 plex style building. This spacious apartment features gleaming hardwood floors throughout, many windows with an abundance of natural light. Coin-operated laundry is located in the lower part of the building. There is one parking spot that comes with this apartment and on-street parking is also available without a permit.



Lease Terms:

12 months or longer. Small pets under 30 pounds accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Watch a virtual video your here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahw-G2NNJGY



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848

Four-unit apartment building near the heart of downtown.



Coin-operated common laundry is located in the basement.



Additional storage lockers in basement are available for rent for $25 per month.



There is one designated parking spot that comes with this apartment in the alley and on-street parking is also available. Front and back entrances to unit.



Close to shopping, schools, public transportation, parks and highway access.



Limit 1 pet under 75 pounds. $300 non-refundable pet fee.



Application fee is $55. Apply online at www.mauzyproperties.com.



Criteria:

Prefer 600+ credit score

No evictions, judgements or felonies in last 7 years.

Credit and background check required on all adults.

NOTE: Monthly gross income requirement must be $3,825 or more regardless of source(s) of income. Minimum 1-year lease.