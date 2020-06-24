Rent Calculator
Last updated March 24 2019 at 11:04 PM
1 of 9
3605 38th Ave. S.
3605 38th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3605 38th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in great location! Home has a full bath and two bedrooms upstairs and a 3/4 bath and bedroom on the main floor. Must see! No calls or texts please - emails only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3605 38th Ave. S. have any available units?
3605 38th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3605 38th Ave. S. have?
Some of 3605 38th Ave. S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3605 38th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
3605 38th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 38th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 3605 38th Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3605 38th Ave. S. offer parking?
No, 3605 38th Ave. S. does not offer parking.
Does 3605 38th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 38th Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 38th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 3605 38th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 3605 38th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 3605 38th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 38th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 38th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
