All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15

3600 North Fremont Avenue · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3600 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 4

$765

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
Totally Remodeled Studio, 1 bathroom. New cabinets, new appliances, new floors, new vanity!! You don't want to miss this gem!
Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Open Parking Lot.
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.
Second Floor
Tenants pay electricity. Owner pays heat, water, trash."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 have any available units?
3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 have?
Some of 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 offers parking.
Does 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 have a pool?
No, 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 have accessible units?
No, 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity