3549 Emerson Avenue South #201

Amenities
Parking! Recently Updated 1 bed Condo Lake Calhoun!
Unbeatable Uptown location- Lake Calhoun-1 Bed/1 Bath Condo.
This gorgeous unit is located Blocks from both Lake Calhoun and Calhoun Square!
Unit features hardwood floors, lots of windows to let in natural lighting, stainless steel appliances.
1 off street parking space included in rent.
Laundry in building.
Must view unit before applying
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies within last 7 yrs or evictions within last 3 years
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-2
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Owner pays: Gas/water/sewer/trash/assoc dues/snow/lawn care Tenant pays: Elec/any optional utility
1 dog for extra $35/month pet rent or 1 cat extra $30/month. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/fc7bccb047