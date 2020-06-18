All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3548 Girard Avenue N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3548 Girard Avenue N.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3548 Girard Avenue N.

3548 Girard Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3548 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Redone 3 plex. First floor has 3 bedrooms that have been redone with paint and flooring. The upstairs units are each one bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have any available units?
3548 Girard Avenue N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3548 Girard Avenue N. currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Girard Avenue N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Girard Avenue N. pet-friendly?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. offer parking?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not offer parking.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have a pool?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have accessible units?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University