3548 Girard Avenue N.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3548 Girard Avenue N.
3548 Girard Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Minneapolis
Location
3548 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Redone 3 plex. First floor has 3 bedrooms that have been redone with paint and flooring. The upstairs units are each one bedrooms!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have any available units?
3548 Girard Avenue N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3548 Girard Avenue N. currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Girard Avenue N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Girard Avenue N. pet-friendly?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. offer parking?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not offer parking.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have a pool?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have accessible units?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3548 Girard Avenue N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3548 Girard Avenue N. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
