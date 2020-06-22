All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

3532 Blaisdell Ave

3532 Blaisdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Blaisdell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
- Beautiful, very large 3 bedroom, 1 bath, and a private 3 season porch duplex.
- Second floor, and over 1,512 square feet in size.
- Your own washer/dryer on the lower level of the duplex.
- Two private storage rooms on the lower level.
- Garage parking, and also off-street parking.
- Prime Location in South Minneapolis. Steps to restaurants, coffee, lakes.
- Newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
- Hardwood floors throughout. Period built-ins. Original natural wood work.
- Pre-wired for FIBER Internet!
- Credit score 700+. Total household income 3 x rent.
- We cover lawn care and snow removal, and also 50% of water/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Blaisdell Ave have any available units?
3532 Blaisdell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 Blaisdell Ave have?
Some of 3532 Blaisdell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 Blaisdell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Blaisdell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Blaisdell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3532 Blaisdell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3532 Blaisdell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3532 Blaisdell Ave offers parking.
Does 3532 Blaisdell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3532 Blaisdell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Blaisdell Ave have a pool?
No, 3532 Blaisdell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Blaisdell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3532 Blaisdell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Blaisdell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 Blaisdell Ave has units with dishwashers.
