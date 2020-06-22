3532 Blaisdell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

- Beautiful, very large 3 bedroom, 1 bath, and a private 3 season porch duplex.

- Second floor, and over 1,512 square feet in size.

- Your own washer/dryer on the lower level of the duplex.

- Two private storage rooms on the lower level.

- Garage parking, and also off-street parking.

- Prime Location in South Minneapolis. Steps to restaurants, coffee, lakes.

- Newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

- Hardwood floors throughout. Period built-ins. Original natural wood work.

- Pre-wired for FIBER Internet!

- Credit score 700+. Total household income 3 x rent.

- We cover lawn care and snow removal, and also 50% of water/trash.