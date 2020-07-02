All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3523 North Newton Avenue

3523 Newton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Newton Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,918 sf home is located in Minneapolis, MN. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and detached garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 North Newton Avenue have any available units?
3523 North Newton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 North Newton Avenue have?
Some of 3523 North Newton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 North Newton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3523 North Newton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 North Newton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 North Newton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3523 North Newton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3523 North Newton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3523 North Newton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 North Newton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 North Newton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3523 North Newton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3523 North Newton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3523 North Newton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 North Newton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 North Newton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

