3520 Emerson Avenue S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:31 PM

3520 Emerson Avenue S

3520 Emerson Avenue South · (763) 273-3052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3520 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$974

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Listing by Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse. This charming Studio has recently been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, Plenty of kitchen storage as well as two large closets. In unit washer/dryer with additional laundry provided in the building. Blocks from Lake Calhoun and the heart of Uptown. Security deposit equal to one month's rent $974.00, All utilities included except ELECTRICITY. Cats or small dog considered with an additional ($400.) non refundable deposit. application fee/adult, $150 Admin fee and $7/month payment processing fee. Please call 612-351-6243 for information Please confirm live tour 30 Minutes BEFORE scheduled time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Emerson Avenue S have any available units?
3520 Emerson Avenue S has a unit available for $974 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 Emerson Avenue S have?
Some of 3520 Emerson Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Emerson Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Emerson Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Emerson Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 Emerson Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 3520 Emerson Avenue S offer parking?
No, 3520 Emerson Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Emerson Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3520 Emerson Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Emerson Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 3520 Emerson Avenue S has a pool.
Does 3520 Emerson Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3520 Emerson Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Emerson Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Emerson Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
