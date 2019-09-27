3520 Emerson Avenue S

Amenities
Another Listing by Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse. This charming Studio has recently been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, Plenty of kitchen storage as well as two large closets. In unit washer/dryer with additional laundry provided in the building. Blocks from Lake Calhoun and the heart of Uptown. Security deposit equal to one month's rent $974.00, All utilities included except ELECTRICITY. Cats or small dog considered with an additional ($400.) non refundable deposit. application fee/adult, $150 Admin fee and $7/month payment processing fee. Please call 612-351-6243 for information Please confirm live tour 30 Minutes BEFORE scheduled time.