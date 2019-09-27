3520 Emerson Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Listing by Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse. This charming Studio has recently been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, Plenty of kitchen storage as well as two large closets. In unit washer/dryer with additional laundry provided in the building. Blocks from Lake Calhoun and the heart of Uptown. Security deposit equal to one month's rent $974.00, All utilities included except ELECTRICITY. Cats or small dog considered with an additional ($400.) non refundable deposit. application fee/adult, $150 Admin fee and $7/month payment processing fee. Please call 612-351-6243 for information Please confirm live tour 30 Minutes BEFORE scheduled time.