3516 Girard Ave S

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/692ef6303f ---- Must see 2br/1bath in a Great Location! Must see 2br/1bath unit in a great Location! Just a walking distance from Lake Calhoun. Recently remodeled the bathroom -and added a kitchen look out for your new home. Perfect location to enjoy the Lake, Lake of Isles Park. This awesome unit has beautiful hardwood floors, Sits on a one-way street with free parking, a driveway & a garage that fits 1 car. There is a shared common area and you also get a private side entrance. It also has it\'s own unfinished basement that is great for storage and laundry. Pet Policy: Cats ok with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Dogs okay with $50/mo pet rent, plus $200 non-refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots. Parking: Single Car garage. Laundry: Free laundry in basement. Appliances: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher. Tenant pays elec, gas. Landlord pays water/trash.