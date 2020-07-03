All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3516 Girard Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3516 Girard Ave S
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

3516 Girard Ave S

3516 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
CARAG
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3516 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/692ef6303f ---- Must see 2br/1bath in a Great Location! Must see 2br/1bath unit in a great Location! Just a walking distance from Lake Calhoun. Recently remodeled the bathroom -and added a kitchen look out for your new home. Perfect location to enjoy the Lake, Lake of Isles Park. This awesome unit has beautiful hardwood floors, Sits on a one-way street with free parking, a driveway & a garage that fits 1 car. There is a shared common area and you also get a private side entrance. It also has it\'s own unfinished basement that is great for storage and laundry. Pet Policy: Cats ok with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Dogs okay with $50/mo pet rent, plus $200 non-refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots. Parking: Single Car garage. Laundry: Free laundry in basement. Appliances: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher. Tenant pays elec, gas. Landlord pays water/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Girard Ave S have any available units?
3516 Girard Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Girard Ave S have?
Some of 3516 Girard Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Girard Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Girard Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Girard Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 Girard Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3516 Girard Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Girard Ave S offers parking.
Does 3516 Girard Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Girard Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Girard Ave S have a pool?
No, 3516 Girard Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Girard Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3516 Girard Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Girard Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Girard Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Breton
707 8th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University