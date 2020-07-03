All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

3515 Holmes Avenue

3515 Holmes Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37fa876064 ---- Location, location, location! This beautiful and well cared floor two bedroom 1 bathroom main floor duplex is just blocks from Bde Maka Ska where you can bike, canoe, paddle board, run, walk, play volleyball, kickball, or just about anything your heart desires! Also within walking or biking distance of uptown shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Features hardwood flooring throughout, two large bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, dining room, and living room with a decorative fireplace. Free laundry and outdoor patio are shared with handyman owner occupant that lives in upper level unit. This won\'t last long, come see it today! Tenant responsible for electric. Street parking Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Holmes Avenue have any available units?
3515 Holmes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Holmes Avenue have?
Some of 3515 Holmes Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Holmes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Holmes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Holmes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 Holmes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3515 Holmes Avenue offer parking?
No, 3515 Holmes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Holmes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Holmes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Holmes Avenue have a pool?
No, 3515 Holmes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Holmes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3515 Holmes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Holmes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 Holmes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

