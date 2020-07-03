3515 Holmes Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37fa876064 ---- Location, location, location! This beautiful and well cared floor two bedroom 1 bathroom main floor duplex is just blocks from Bde Maka Ska where you can bike, canoe, paddle board, run, walk, play volleyball, kickball, or just about anything your heart desires! Also within walking or biking distance of uptown shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Features hardwood flooring throughout, two large bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, dining room, and living room with a decorative fireplace. Free laundry and outdoor patio are shared with handyman owner occupant that lives in upper level unit. This won\'t last long, come see it today! Tenant responsible for electric. Street parking Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.