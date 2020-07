Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils

Free heat! 2 bedroom close to Lake Calhoun!



Check out his freshly painted 2 bed/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Uptown!

Great location just blocks from Lake Calhoun and endless entertainment options.

Tenant only pays electric and any optional utility! Pet friendly!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max tenants=2

ecurity deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=HOA dues/gas/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity/any optional utility

Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. 1 dog for extra $35/month pet rent or 1 Cat extra $30/month. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/4a22229086