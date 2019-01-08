All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B

3501 North Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3501 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Large studio apartment in a quiet 6 unit building.
Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Street Parking, Also has Off-street parking spots in the back for $5/month. May be a waiting list for the spots.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.
Garden Level
Tenant pays electric, cable, phone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B have any available units?
3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B have?
Some of 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B offers parking.
Does 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B have a pool?
No, 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B have accessible units?
No, 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Fremont Avenue North - 2-B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University