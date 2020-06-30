All apartments in Minneapolis
3501 Fremont Ave N
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

3501 Fremont Ave N

3501 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Fremont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b7c66004f ---- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in a quiet 6 unit building. Spacious unit, hardwood floors. Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Street Parking, Also has Off street parking spots in back for $5/month. May be a waiting list for the spots. Laundry: Laundry on site. Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven. Upper Tenant pays electric, cable, phone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
3501 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Fremont Ave N have?
Some of 3501 Fremont Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Fremont Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Fremont Ave N offers parking.
Does 3501 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Fremont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 3501 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3501 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

