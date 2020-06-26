3500 Portland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and extremely well-kept 3-4 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level apartment conveniently located in beautiful south Minneapolis. Extremely convenient access to both downtown and uptown areas. Very desirable neighborhood just a few blocks from 35W, trendy restaurants including Pat's Tap and Hola Arepa, friendly neighbors, and pet friendly building. This apartment is a must-see in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long. Everything has been recently updated in this 2 story upper level apartment, including vinyl laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, countertops, furnace, windows, window blinds, etc. Huge master bedroom on its own floor! Brand new bathroom with newly tiled walk-in shower and premium glass door plus luxurious "rain shower" shower head! Tons of natural sunlight. Plus each unit has its own updated washer and dryer in basement (not coin operated). Backyard is entirely fenced in - great for pets!



This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access.



- Available June 1 or July 1, 2019

- 12 Month Lease

- Background check required for all tenants + $1,000 security deposit

- Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)

- 2 car garage available for rent ($150/mo).

- Water and trash included in rent.

- Gas, electricity, and cable are responsibility of tenants.



House is very close to:

Powderhorn Park

Minnehaha Creek

Convenient access to 35W (2-3 blocks away)

Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)

Uptown (5 minute drive)

Downtown (5-10 minute drive)

Midtown Global Market (5 minute drive)

Airport (15 minute drive)

Mall of America (15 minute drive)



Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 or email for an immediate showing. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.