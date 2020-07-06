All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
3481 5th Street NE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

3481 5th Street NE

3481 5th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

3481 5th St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Columbia Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE!!! on 9/14/19 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm. Come and join us!

Three nice size bedrooms, one bath, dining area, laundry room, finished basement plus tons of storage and a huge 2 car garage! Located in a quiet area, the house is set back from street providing the tenant with a large, beautiful backyard.

Available 9/5/19. This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, sewer/water, trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. Ask about pets

Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x's rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 5th Street NE have any available units?
3481 5th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3481 5th Street NE have?
Some of 3481 5th Street NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 5th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
3481 5th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 5th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3481 5th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 3481 5th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 3481 5th Street NE offers parking.
Does 3481 5th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3481 5th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 5th Street NE have a pool?
No, 3481 5th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 3481 5th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 3481 5th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 5th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3481 5th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

